The Latest: Lack of supply snags W.Va. vaccination campaign

Maine has had more than 500 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers in the Idaho Senate have been told to monitor their health after a Senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19, but the Senate will continue operating.

Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said Tuesday that the staffer was infected by a family member outside the Statehouse and went to work Friday with no symptoms. She tested positive Saturday.

Winder says when he saw her, she was typically wearing a mask.

He says that the Senate would not be able to function without staffers if an outbreak occurred among them. Winder says senators who get sick can name substitutes.

He says most senators wear masks when around staffers.

TORONTO — Canadian officials say the country won’t be getting any Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week and 50% less than expected over the next month.

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin says it is a major reduction but says things will return to normal after that. Fortin is leading Canada’s logistical rollout and distribution of vaccines.