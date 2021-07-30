The Latest: Like Phantom: Broadway requires masks at theater

The change approved by the Cabinet starts Sunday and applies to people ages 12 and above. It comes amid increasing concern about infections brought back from summer vacations pushing up Germany’s case rate. School holidays in some German states will end in about a week.

Currently, unvaccinated people traveling by air are required to test negative before they head to Germany, regardless of where they are coming from.

Germany’s disease control center said in a report this week that more than four-fifths of infections in Germany are still domestic. But there has been an increase in infected people who were likely exposed to the virus abroad — particularly in Spain and Turkey.

TOKYO — Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday, following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday until Aug. 31. Emergency measures already in place in Tokyo will be extended until the end of August, after the Olympics and well into the Paralympics which start Aug. 24.