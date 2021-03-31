The Latest: Magazine says Palin tests positive for virus

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden and the head of the CDC warned that too many Americans are prematurely declaring victory against the virus. They appealed for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored.

Kemp has said loosening restrictions is a critical step in restoring normalcy and ensuring businesses survive.

Georgia last week made all residents over age 16 eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus.

———

SEATTLE — Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had previously given its return-to-office date as June 30, but questions remained as to whether the company would allow some of its 60,000 Seattle-area office employees to continue working from home part time.

The Seattle Times reports the company told employees Tuesday it is planning a “return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.”

Amazon and Microsoft were among the first large companies to mostly shutter their main offices in the Seattle area during the first COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.