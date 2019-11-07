The Latest: Thai Airways says Sam Rainsy had no booking

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the attempted return of opposition politicians to Cambodia (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

A Thai Airways employee says exiled Cambodian opposition politician Sam Rainsy was not allowed to board a flight from Paris to Bangkok because his booking was not valid.

Sam Rainsy had vowed to return from exile in France to Cambodia on Saturday to lead a movement to force long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen from office.

The employee of the Thai flag carrier at Paris' Charles De Gaulle Airport, who answered a telephone call but declined to give his name, said a valid ticket had not been issued in Sam Rainsy's name and the economy class section for Thursday's flight was full. He said a booking in Sam Rainsy's name had been made for a new flight on Saturday.

Sam Rainsy had posted a photo on his Facebook page of what he said was his ticket which showed he had a confirmed booking for the Thursday flight. The photo also showed his booking reference and ticket number, opening the possibility that it could be changed online by a third party.

He told reporters at the airport that Thai Airways "said they had received from very high up the instruction to not allow me to board."