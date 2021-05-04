The Latest: Michigan lifts mandate for outdoor mask use

More than 8% of the population in Germany have received two shots, while 28.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The government says full immunization kicks in two weeks after people receive their second dose of vaccine, and people who have recovered from the coronavirus need to provide proof of a positive PCR test no more recent than between 28 days and six months ago.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government says it is too soon to further ease its coronavirus lockdown because coronavirus admissions to hospitals and intensive care units are still too high.

The government says it will decide in a week whether to take the second step in its roadmap for reopening society. The step may involve reopening outdoor public venues, such as zoos and theme parks, as well as some indoor cultural events.

In its weekly update, the country’s public health institute says positive coronavirus tests fell by 6% compared with the previous week while hospital admissions declined 8%. Admissions to ICUs were nearly unchanged at 377.

Last week, the government allowed bars and restaurants to reopen their outdoor terraces for the first time in six months and eased restrictions on non-essentials shops.