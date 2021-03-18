The Latest: Missouri opening up vaccine to vulnerable groups

Some movie theaters have opened over the past few months with limited capacity and enhanced safety protocols.

LONDON — The European Union’s drug regulatory agency says experts have concluded the AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots.

The finding from the European Medicines Agency could open the way for European countries that had suspended the use of the vaccine over the past week to resume dispensing the shots. The head of the EMA, Emer Cooke, says the vaccine is “safe and effective.” The agency says the benefits outweigh the risks.

EMA recommended adding a description of these cases to the vaccine leaflets so health workers and patients are aware of the rare blood clots.

Numerous European countries had suspended use of the vaccine in the past week amid concerns over blood clots. The clots have occurred in a few dozen people among the millions of vaccinated people across the continent.

