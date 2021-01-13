The Latest: Montana governor lifting pandemic restrictions

The U.S. recorded 4,327 deaths on Tuesday, with Arizona and California among the hardest-hit states.

Deaths have been rising sharply in the past 2 1/2 months, and the country is in the most lethal phase of the outbreak yet, even as the vaccine is rolled out. New cases are running at nearly a quarter-million per day on average. More than 9.3 million Americans have received their first shot of the vaccine.

———

ROME — Italy has added another 507 coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll to more than 80,000 as the government plans to tighten restrictions.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza told Parliament the government is planning to prohibit travel between regions, even with the lowest rates of contagion, given “the epidemic is once again in an expanding phase.”

Some restrictions were imposed during the Christmas holidays and will be extended.

Italy has witnessed a prolonged resurgence this winter, with daily infections remaining in the 10,000-to-20,000 range for weeks despite mask mandates, nighttime bar and restaurant closures and other restrictions. On Wednesday, the new confirmed daily caseload was 15,774.

