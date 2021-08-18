The Latest: NATO to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan

Borrell said his main concern is the immediate situation of those needing help to immediately leave the country for fear of reprisals.

“We have seen images of crowds on the landing strips that make the operation of the airport difficult. We hope that the situation can be controlled and that our planes can land and take off, but to be frank, I don’t know,” Borrell said. “Where we need to act is not so much in the airport itself, which the American army has under its control, but in how to get those who need to leave to the airport.”

“My responsibility is to identify and help move those who have worked with us,” Borrell said. “(But) that does not exclude the EU from opening its arms to other people.”

“What has happened in Afghanistan is a defeat for the entire western world and we all must have the courage to accept that,” he said.

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists who want to leave Kabul over security concerns.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that since Sunday, 900 foreigners including diplomats and staff working for international organizations have arrived in Pakistan from Kabul via air travel.