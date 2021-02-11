The Latest: New Mexico gov to meet Biden about virus relief

Also Thursday, people above 70 qualified to receive their first dose as Turkey expanded its vaccination campaign.

After a promising start of 1.2 million first doses in one week, the pace has slowed down. In all, around 2.8 million people have received their first shots in the country of 83.6 million.

Turkey aims to vaccinate at least 60% of the population, the health minister has said. The country has been trying to procure vaccines from multiple sources.

———

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia has announced a slight easing of pandemic restrictions, citing stable recent numbers of new infections.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic says starting Feb. 16, restaurants and bars can sell coffee to go and gyms and other fitness venues may reopen, along with foreign language schools, casinos and betting shops.

He also warned Thursday that there can be no major relaxation of rules amid an expected spate of very cold weather and after the British variant of the virus was detected in the country.

Croatia has not had a full lockdown, but it has shut down bars and other social venues. Thousands of small business owners have rallied against restrictions.