The Latest: NYC offers walk-up vaccinations for all ages

The country is still in the midst of an outbreak that erupted in October after two infection clusters, one centered in a garment factory and the other in a fish market, emerged in the capital Colombo and its suburbs.

The number of confirmed cases from the two clusters had grown to 92,595 as of Friday. Sri Lanka has reported a total of nearly 99,000 cases and more than 630 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

SOFIA, Bulgaria – Bulgaria is easing restrictions ahead of Orthodox Easter and the start of the summer vacation season even as the COVID-19 morbidity rate remains relatively high.

The government is allowing indoor church services on Palm Sunday and Easter but requiring them to be reduced in length. The willow branches traditionally handed out on Palm Sunday also must be distributed outside church buildings.

Worshippers also are advised not to touch or kiss religious icons, and to avoid crowds and wear protective masks.

The tourism sector, which normally provides up to 12% of the Bulgaria’s country’s gross domestic product, has been hard hit by pandemic restrictions and hopes to see visitors return soon to the country’s Black Sea resorts.