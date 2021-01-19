The Latest: Oklahoma tops 3K virus deaths as US hits 400K

Figures released Tuesday have invariably been higher throughout the pandemic because of weekend reporting lag effects.

Though the number of people dying is rising on a 7-day average, the number of people testing positive for the virus is clearly declining in the wake of the lockdown measures put in place across the U.K.

On Tuesday, the government recorded another 33,355 people were reported to have tested positive for the virus. That’s the lowest since Dec. 27.

The U.K., which is Europe’s worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-related deaths, recorded huge increases in cases around the turn of the year, with scientists blaming a new variant of the virus first identified around London and the southeast of England.

———

NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor says the city will run out of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies of vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will have to start canceling vaccine appointments unless it gets more doses.

After a sluggish start, New York has ramped up the vaccination effort by opening new inoculation sites, including 24-hour vaccine hubs, around the city.