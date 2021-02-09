AP The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines By James Griffiths and Adam Renton, CNN Feb 9, 2021 Feb 9, 2021 Updated 2 min ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with British zoologist Dr. Peter Daszak, one of the World Health Organization investigators taking part in the high-profile coronavirus source-tracing mission in Wuhan, China. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Cnn Watch Now: Related Video Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters' Biden OMB nominee apologizes for past tweets AP Biden OMB nominee apologizes for past tweets AP Top Stories February 9 P AP AP Top Stories February 9 P Herd of escaped cows runs loose on Indiana highway AP Herd of escaped cows runs loose on Indiana highway Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story World 'Striking piece of evidence': WHO researcher on products in Wuhan market Updated 2 min ago CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with British zoologist Dr. Peter Daszak, one of the World Health Organization investigators taking part in the hig… Related to this topic Chair of UAE Space Agency: I am over Mars at the moment 'Striking piece of evidence': WHO researcher on products in Wuhan market Twin pandas play in their first snow at Belgian zoo Fly over snow-covered landscapes in northern England Why this South African official remains confident despite vaccine pause Watch Now: Related Video Chair of UAE Space Agency: I am over Mars at the moment 'Striking piece of evidence': WHO researcher on products in Wuhan market AP 'Striking piece of evidence': WHO researcher on products in Wuhan market Twin pandas play in their first snow at Belgian zoo AP Twin pandas play in their first snow at Belgian zoo Fly over snow-covered landscapes in northern England AP Fly over snow-covered landscapes in northern England