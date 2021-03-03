AP The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines By Zamira Rahim, Kareem Khadder, Hannah Strange and Jessie Yeung, CNN Mar 3, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} President Biden criticized states such as Texas and Mississippi for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, saying that we are on the cusp of being able to change the nature of the disease and that "the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Cnn Watch Now: Related Video WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack NY hospital administers first dose of J&J vaccine AP NY hospital administers first dose of J&J vaccine 'Optimistic' Biden recommits to cancer cure hunt AP 'Optimistic' Biden recommits to cancer cure hunt Biden: Ending mask mandates 'Neanderthal thinking' AP Biden: Ending mask mandates 'Neanderthal thinking' Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story World 'Neanderthal thinking': Biden on states lifting mask restrictions Updated 45 min ago President Biden criticized states such as Texas and Mississippi for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, saying that we are on the cusp of being abl… Related to this topic 'Neanderthal thinking': Biden on states lifting mask restrictions Meghan Markle "Saddened" By Claims She Bullied Palace Staff Feeding time for orphaned baby elephants in Kenya Texas and Mississippi announce they are ending mask mandates Australian Attorney General denies historical rape allegation