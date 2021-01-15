The Latest: Oregon governor blames feds for vaccine delay

“We’re glad that every dose was sent out, but the fact that on several calls with state governors, the White House lead us all to believe that there was a second dose that had been paired that would be released soon,” Polis said.

Colorado’s goal is to give vaccines to 70% of 70 and up population by the end of February. Polis said the additional supply would’ve allowed Colorado to expand its eligible vaccine group since it would’ve covered half of the 70 and up population in the state.

Polis said close to 40,000 Colorado residents 70 and older have received the vaccine.

“There was a lot of upside. We were hopeful that there would be a more aggressive timeline sooner for getting to others but I’m still confident we’ll meet our initial timeline because we did base that on the conservative figures of what we knew we could expect through the normal supply chain,” Polis said.

PARIS — French health authorities, who have been concerned over polls showing the majority of French were wary of vaccines against COVID 19, may have had a surprise with the number of people who have signed up for shots starting Monday, reserved for those 75 and older or with a high health risk.