The Latest: Pakistan counts 201 dead in highest 1-day toll

Only the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, home to the resort of Cancun, has seen an uptick in cases as has the Pacific coast state of Colima.

The government announced plans Tuesday to start vaccinating people between the ages of 50 and 59. Previously, only front-line health care personnel, teachers and those over 60 had been eligible for the shots.

The government has administered 16.7 million doses to date, a small amount given the country’s population of 126 million.

———

HONOLULU — A child who traveled to Hawaii with his vaccinated parents has died after contracting COVID-19.

The Hawaii Department of Health said Tuesday that the boy was younger than 11 and had a known underlying medical condition before being infected with the coronavirus.

It was the first coronavirus-related death of a child in that age range in Hawaii, which has had a total of 479 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health says the child began to show symptoms shortly after arriving in Hawaii and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Officials say the child’s parents were fully vaccinated and were tested for the coronavirus before traveling to Hawaii.

Officials are giving no further information about the case was released because of privacy laws.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.