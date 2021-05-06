The Latest: Pfizer to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes

But he also argued that even if patents are waived, pharmaceutical companies in places like Africa aren’t currently equipped to make COVID-19 vaccines and that donations of doses should be prioritized instead.

Macron claimed that the European Union is leading the way in vaccine donations and called for the United States and Britain to share more, too.

He said that “Europe is the most generous continent with the rest of the world,” having exported 45 million doses, and expressed hope that “the British, the Americans and others will follow.”

He added that, “in the short term, this is what will allow us to vaccinate.”

BELGRADE, Serbia — Hundreds of people lined up to get vaccinated at a shopping mall in Serbia’s capital on Thursday hoping to get shopping coupons along with their shots.

Serbian authorities want to give incentives to help boost the vaccination pace in the country, which slowed down in recent weeks amid widespread anti-vaccination and conspiracy theories.

The government has also promised a payment of around 25 euros to everyone who gets vaccinated by the end of May.