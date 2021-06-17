The Latest: Philippine leader eases face shield requirement

That death led to AstraZeneca being recommended only to adults aged over 50.

People who have had their first AstraZeneca shot without developing clots have been told it is safe to have the second dose three months later.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has detailed plans for the main part of its vaccine rollout.

The country of 5 million has been among the most successful in keeping out the virus but has been slow to vaccinate its people, with just 11% receiving their first dose so far.

Under the plan announced Thursday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, people aged 60 and over will be offered vaccines from July 28, those 55 and over from Aug. 11, and those aged 45 and over by late August. After that, the plan is to offer everybody vaccinations by the year’s end.

Also on Thursday, Statistics New Zealand reported the economy had grown by 1.6% in the March quarter, allowing the country to avoid a double-dip coronavirus recession after the economy fell by 1% in the last quarter of 2020. Annual GDP fell by 2.3%.

