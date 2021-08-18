The Latest: Plea to Taliban to protect Afghan women's rights

China has sought good relations with both the former Afghan government and the Taliban, hosting the group’s top political leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi late last month.

———

MADRID — The European Union’s top diplomat says that it is necessary to talk with the Taliban to secure the evacuation of foreign nationals and those Afghans who have worked with NATO forces.

“I said that we must speak with them and some people found that scandalous,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Spanish National Radio on Wednesday. “But how are we supposed to open a safe passage to the airport if we are not speaking with those who have taken control of Kabul?”

Borrell said his main concern is the immediate situation of those needing help to immediately leave the country for fear of reprisals.