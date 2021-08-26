The Latest: Qatar says has helped evacuate over 40,000

Heappey conceded that people are desperate to leave and “there is an appetite by many in the queue to take their chances, but the reporting of this threat is very credible indeed and there is a real imminence to it.”

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio RTL on Thursday that “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport” due to the Aug. 31 American withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Danish defense minister Trine Bramsen bluntly warned: “It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul.” Denmark’s last flight, carrying 90 people plus soldiers and diplomats, already had left Kabul.

Poland and Belgium have already ended their evacuations from Afghanistan.

———

BERLIN — The German army says it has sent another military transport plane to Kabul to evacuate further people from the Afghan capital.

The army tweeted that the plane departed from Tashkent Thursday morning.

Altogether, the German army, or Bundeswehr, has airlifted 5,193 people out of Kabul, 539 of those on Wednesday.

The defense ministry tweeted that, “We could already help many. We will evacuate until the last second.”