The Latest: Russian ambassador talks to Taliban in Kabul

“We are now in a situation where we are able to lift out our own and help allies,” Bramsen said. “In advance, we had decided to have military planes in the area so we (now) can help our allies.”

The Danish move became crucial when civilian aircraft no longer took off from the Kabul International Airport while the military side kept on operating.

“On Sunday, we were one of the first (nations) to move to a military action,” she said.

Denmark was able to help Norway to get its diplomats out of Afghanistan on Monday, along with those from the Danish Embassy.

It was unclear if all Danish nationals have been evacuated. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that he “can guarantee that we do everything humanly possible to help with the evacuation. It is really important to us,” and added “but some things are out of our hands.”

———

BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says that in addition to the 125 evacuees that were flown out of Kabul on Tuesday, another 100 people were waiting for the next German military transport plane to ferry them out of the country.