The Latest: Moderna seeks to use vaccine for adolescents

A few German states are keeping the prioritization system in place at specialized vaccination centers for the time being.

Germany had given at least one shot to 45.4% of its population by Friday and had fully vaccinated 20.7%.

———

TOKYO — Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa is closing many schools to contain the nation's worst per capita rate of coronavirus infections.

Gov. Denny Tamaki said closing schools could curb the spread since roughly one in three cases were among people younger than 30.

Primary and secondary schools in 22 hotspot towns on Okinawa will be closed until June 20. The island and nine other regions of Japan are under a state of emergency, but Okinawa's infections have been near record-highs and hospital beds are occupied at almost full capacity.

Okinawa’s health experts have indicated that an influx of tourists during the early May holiday week triggered the surge, which raises further concerns about how the Tokyo Olympics might affect Japan's virus situation. The Games are all but certain to be held, despite discouragement from medical professionals and opposition by the Japanese public.