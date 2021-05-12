The Latest: Some schools ditch student mask requirements

But the country is behind in doing the testing needed to track the variant and understand it better.

The World Health Organization has designated the Indian version a “variant of concern,” alongside those first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

The surging number of people infected in India gives the coronavirus more opportunities to mutate, and genetic monitoring is needed to identify if those mutations are making the virus more deadly.

But India is sequencing around 1% of its virus cases, and not all results are added in a genome database.

TOKYO — A full-page newspaper ad in Japan has condemned the government for forcing people to endure the pandemic without vaccines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is vowing to hold a safe Tokyo Olympics, even as hospitals struggle to find beds for the sick and dying in parts of Japan and many Japanese desperately wait for vaccinations.

Frustration is mounting over Suga’s request that people cooperate while he pushes to hold the Olympics in just over two months. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled.