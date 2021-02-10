The Latest: Spain: AstraZeneca shots to essential workers

Babis was talking to reporters on Wednesday before he departed for a similar fact-finding trip to Serbia. The Balkan country has been administering China’s Sinopharm vaccines and Russia’s Sputnik V along with the Pfizer shots that are also used in the EU.

He says that according to his information, the European Medicines Agency has already received a request from Russia to approve Sputnik V. It is not clear when a decision might be made.

The Czech Health Ministry has announced that a Moderna vaccine delivery scheduled for Monday will be delayed by one week and that only half of the expected dozes, 44,000, will arrive.

———

BERLIN — BioNTech says it has starting manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine at a new site in Germany, an important step toward increasing global supplies of one of the main vaccines against the coronavirus.

BioNTech, a German company that partnered with Pfizer to produce the first vaccine approved for use in Europe and the U.S., said Wednesday that it has started the manufacturing process at Marburg in central Germany by producing mRNA, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of the product.