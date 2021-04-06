The Latest: Spain PM: Stepping up virus vaccination drive

A White House official confirms Biden plans to announce every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. Biden will make the announcement at the White House on Tuesday following a visit to a vaccination site in Virginia.

States have been gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential front-line workers. Biden announced just last week that 90% of adults would be eligible for one of three approved vaccines by April 19, in addition to having a vaccination site within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of where they live.

The White House said Monday that nearly 1 in 3 Americans and over 40% of adults have received at least one shot, and nearly 1 in 4 adults is fully vaccinated. Among older people, 75% have received at least one shot, and more than 55% are fully vaccinated.

The White House official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement. CNN was first to report on Biden’s planned announcement. — Darlene Superville.

NEW YORK — New Yorkers over 16 years old can sign up for COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday.