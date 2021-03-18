The Latest: Study says pandemic began sooner than thought

EMA recommended adding a description of these cases to the vaccine leaflets so health workers and patients are aware of the rare blood clots.

Numerous European countries had suspended use of the vaccine in the past week amid concerns over blood clots. The clots have occurred in a few dozen people among the millions of vaccinated people across the continent.

———

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s push to dramatically expand distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, as the nation is on the cusp of meeting his goal of injecting 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

Biden is likely to mark the occasion Thursday on his 58th day in office. He has made a priority in his early days in office to set clear and achievable metrics for success, whether it be vaccinations or school re-openings.

The U.S. has three vaccines that received emergency use authorization – Pfizer, Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The U.S. is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses each day. The pace of vaccination is likely to dramatically expand later this month with an expected surge in supply of the vaccines.

