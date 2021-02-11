The Latest: Study: SoCal variant has spread to 19 states

———

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting that it will be “open season” for COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States by April, as increased supply allows most people to get shots.

Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show,” the science adviser to President joe Biden says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves by the Biden administration to increase the nation’s capacity to deliver doses.

Fauci says that “by the time we get to April,” it will be “open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.”

He cautioned it will take “several more months” to deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.

———

GENEVA — The World Health Organization’s chief for Europe says it’s launching with the European Union a 40 million euro ($48.5 million) program to deploy COVID-19 vaccines in six countries that were once Soviet republics.

The program will involve Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.