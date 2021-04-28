The Latest: Tokyo residents asked to stay home for holidays

Tests from three areas confirmed the B117 variant was the strain of the coronavirus circulating in the country, said Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Sri Jayewardenepura University in Sri Lanka.

He spoke as Sri Lanka reported 1,111 COVID-19 cases were detected during the last 24 hours — the highest number in a day since the virus was first detected on the Indian Ocean island nation in March 2020.

Health officials have warned of a potential surge to follow the traditional new year festival in mid-April.

The government has closed schools all over the country and half of the state workforce is to work from home. Several dozen villages are under lockdown around the country.

———

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it will provide India with oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits and other aid items to help the South Asian nation with the world’s worst surge in coronavirus infections.

Health official Yoon Taeho said Wednesday the government will also allow irregular flights to bring back South Korean nationals from India. He says those returning will undergo virus tests three times and be placed under a quarantine.