The Latest: UN envoy hails 1st round of Syria charter talks

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the war in Syria (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The U.N. envoy for Syria says first talks on the country's constitution involving Syrian opposition, government and civil society representatives have "gone much better" than many would have expected.

Geir Pedersen says the two co-chairs of the constitutional committee from President Bashar Assad's government and the leading opposition have agreed to meet again on Nov. 25, and that delegations would in coming weeks "hopefully come up with a work plan."

Pedersen wrapped up a week of talks with a 45-person drafting committee on Friday hailing a "very good beginning," though he emphasized that the committee "in itself is not a solution to the conflict."

He reiterated his hopes that the committee could be a "door-opener the broader political process" in Syria, after eight and a half years of war.

———

3 p.m.

The Russian military says its helicopters are flying patrols over northeast Syria where Russia and Turkey have struck a deal that includes a pullout of Syrian Kurdish fighters from the frontier region.