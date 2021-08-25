The Latest: Uganda says 51 evacuees arrive at US request

The government would take the advice of the Australian Defense Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell “as to how long it is possible for us to stay in country to keep our own people safe and help those that have helped us,” Dutton added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to comment on reports that up to 1,200 Afghans with Australian visas had been turned away from the airport.

Dutton said Australia has resettled 8,500 Afghans who helped Australia in the past five years.

SEOUL, South Korea —— Seoul says about 380 people evacuated from Afghanistan will arrive in South Korea aboard military planes on Thursday.

Choi Jongmoon, second vice foreign minister, told a briefing Wednesday that the Afghans are those who had worked for South Korea-run facilities in Afghanistan including its embassy or their family members.

Choi says the government has decided to bring them to South Korea in consideration of “an ethical responsibility for our (Afghan) colleagues” and a responsibility as a member of the international community.

He says the Afghans will be sent to a government-run temporary accommodation facility upon their arrival in South Korea on Thursday.

