The Latest: UK's Johnson: "No choice" but to have early vote

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's Dec. 12 election campaign and its impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has kicked off the Conservative Party's campaign for the Dec. 12 election, accusing the political opposition of blocking Brexit.

Standing in front of the prime minister's No. 10 Downing St. residence, Johnson said "I don't want an early election, and no one much wants to have an election in December, but we have got to the stage where we have no choice."

He said lawmakers in Parliament were "refusing time and again to deliver Brexit and honor the result of the referendum."

Johnson criticized left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, claiming inaccurately that Corbyn had "sided with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin" after a former Russian spy and his daughter were attacked with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury.

The Conservatives have seen a rocky start to their campaign, with a Cabinet minister resigning Wednesday minutes before Johnson's speech.

———

12:40 p.m.