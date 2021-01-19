The Latest: UK records more than 90K COVID-19 deaths

———

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor says the city will run out of COVID-19 vaccine doses sometime Thursday without fresh supplies of vaccine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will have to start canceling vaccine appointments unless it gets more doses.

After a sluggish start, New York has ramped up the vaccination effort by opening new inoculation sites, including 24-hour vaccine hubs, around the city.

De Blasio said 220,000 doses were given out last week and the city could administer 300,000 doses this week if it had enough vaccine. But he said the problem is “we don’t.”

The mayor said 53,000 doses were expected to arrive Tuesday, leaving the city with just 116,000 for the week ahead. De Blasio said it’s up to the federal and state governments as well as manufacturers to do “everything they can to get us the maximum supply because we are proving literally every passing day we can reach more and more people.”

———

BOSTON — Boston’s storied St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled for the second year in a row.