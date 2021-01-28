The Latest: UN chief calls vaccine distribution 'emergency'

The Connecticut Catholic Conference welcomed the news that Lamont planned to ease the state’s restrictions, saying in a written statement that multiple steps have already been taken by clergy and parishioners to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

———

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says it is reviewing a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for military troops to help set up vaccination sites, as the Biden administration vows to speed up deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next few weeks.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday that the military will help as aggressively as it can, and it will likely require a mix of active-duty troops as well as National Guard and Reserves to meet FEMA’s needs.

According to a draft of the request, FEMA wants the military to set up 100 teams that will help operate vaccination centers across the country. Kirby and other Pentagon officials said Thursday that talks are still ongoing to determine how many service members it will take and who they will be.

FEMA initially asked for as many as 10,000 troops, but defense officials say it may not require that many.