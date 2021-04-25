The Latest: US pledges medical aid for India to combat surge

LONDON— Britain says it is sending 600 pieces of medical equipment including ventilators to India to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Sunday the first of nine plane-loads of kit would arrive in New Delhi on Thursday.

The move follows discussion with the Indian government. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been due to visit India this week before the worsening situation there forced him to cancel, said Britain stands “side by side with India as a friend and partner” and would do whatever it could to support India through the crisis.

The assistance package includes 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators from surplus U.K. stocks.

ROME — Italy’s health minister on Sunday signed an ordinance forbidding entrance into Italy to anyone who has been in India in the last 14 days.

However, Minister Roberto Speranza added that Italian residents could return if they take a COVID-19 swab test when they depart India and again when they reach Italy and then quarantine.