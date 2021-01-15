The Latest: Vaccine rollout uneven in some southern states

———

BERLIN — The Austrian capital of Vienna will vaccinate thousands of medical workers in the coming four days.

Authorities in Vienna plan to give first shots to 11,000 people, the majority general practitioners, specialists and their staff.

The shots are being administered at Vienna’s main convention center and will be available to hundreds of paramedics, nurses and independent midwives.

Mayor Michael Ludwig says giving priority to medical workers would help show the rest of the population that the vaccines are safe.

———

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s parliament has approved a draft law to allow the importing of vaccines.

The approval Friday opens the way for imports of vaccines from around the world, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan, who is hospitalized with the coronavirus, had said that once the draft law is approved, the first deliveries of vaccines should start arriving in February.

Lebanon a tiny country of about six million people has witnessed a sharp increase of cases in recent weeks, with some 80,000 expatriates flying in to celebrate Christmas and New Year.