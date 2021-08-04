The Latest: WHO: 4M new coronavirus cases reported globally

———

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is pressing forward with efforts to allow schools to mandate face masks as coronavirus infections continue to rise in the state.

Hutchinson on Tuesday called the legislature back into session to consider revising a law he signed in April that prohibits mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities. Some lawmakers in the Republican-controlled body are opposing a mandate.

The session will begin Wednesday and include a proposal to prevent the state from having to resume making supplemental unemployment benefits to thousands of residents.

———

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music star Garth Brooks says he is reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country.

Brooks says in a statement that while he is scheduled to play the next two tour stops in Kansas City, Missouri, and Lincoln, Nebraska, he will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop in Seattle.

The singer says he will take a three-week break to assess what to do about the remainder of the tour.