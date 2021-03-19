The Latest: WHO backs use of AstraZeneca vaccine for virus

“If you think you know the rules, you don’t check them, and I thought I knew them. I apologize for not knowing them well enough,” Solberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

———

BUDAPEST — Officials in Hungary have extended lockdown restrictions for another week as a surge of the coronavirus pandemic breaks records each day.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban says lockdown measures would be maintained for at least a week, starting from Monday. Those include business and school closures, and a nighttime curfew

“The epidemiological experts say this is not the moment when we can ease the restrictions currently in place,” Orban says.

Lockdown restrictions, which have been in place since Nov. 11 and were tightened further two weeks ago, could be gradually lifted once Hungary has vaccinated 2.5 million people, about a quarter of its population, Orban says. As of Friday, nearly 1.5 million people had received at least a first shot. Hungary, a country of nearly 10 million people, has the second-highest vaccination rate in the European Union.

Hungary reported 10,759 coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

———