The meaning behind Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their second child — a daughter — on Sunday, the couple also revealed her name: Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

As with many names in the British royal family, it honors those who came before and pays tribute to not one but two women of particular importance to Prince Harry.

Lilibet

The name Lilibet might seem a little unusual at first glance but it is steeped in significance. The unusual moniker is a sweet tribute to the reigning monarch, as it's actually Queen Elizabeth's nickname within the family.

It stems from her childhood when the then-princess was unable to properly pronounce her own name. Her grandfather, King George V, would affectionately imitate her attempts and the name stuck.

The Queen's husband Prince Philip, who died in April, also reportedly referred to his wife by her childhood pet name. When the Queen's mother died in 2002, her coffin held a single wreath from the monarch with a card signed, "In loving memory, Lilibet."