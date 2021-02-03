The people who let Putin get away with persecuting Navalny

The only positive to come from Tuesday's mockery of justice was Navalny's impressive final statement to the court.

"The main thing in this whole trial isn't what happens to me," he said. "Locking me up isn't difficult. What matters most is why this is happening. This is happening to intimidate large numbers of people. They're imprisoning one person to frighten millions."

Putin also knows what is at stake. Thousands of riot police filled the streets of Russian cities in advance of the sentencing. (In case it wasn't clear that the result was known in advance.) This domestic invading army has arrested thousands of Russians in the past days of protest, with countless incidents of police violence against peaceful protesters.

Looking at the rows and rows of armored vehicles and even more heavily armored police ready to attack Russian citizens, you appreciate the dark joke going around: "The Nazis failed to reach Moscow in 1941, but they succeeded in 2021."