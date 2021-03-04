The Pope's Iraq trip could be his most dangerous yet. But the country's dwindling Christian minority hopes it heals their wounds

But Anwar will not be among the small gathering of church members to greet the Pontiff here during his historic visit. Because of the pandemic, crowds are being kept away.

Instead, the papal visit -- a four-day, six-city tour of the country -- will be limited to a handful of small gatherings and visits to sites linked to the Bible.

The vast majority of Iraq's Christians will watch the tour -- the first by a pontiff to Iraq -- on television. A complete curfew is being imposed for the duration of the trip.

These stringent measures have been taken to mitigate the risks of the visit, which is considered Pope Francis' most dangerous trip so far, both because of a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases and because of an uptick in violence in the war-ravaged country.

"Pope Francis coming to Iraq highlights the significance of our country for the faithful from all over the world," said a senior official inside the president's office. "It is also an affirmation of [the] Pope's support for peace in Iraq, a testament to the reverence of Iraq's Christians.

"This visit comes at a challenging time for Iraq, but we are taking all necessary coronavirus precautions," the official said.