The problem with the big climate pledges we've heard this week

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) -- a non-profit analysis group which tracks government climate action -- said that, while the new pledges announced this week created a momentum, they are still not sufficient to keep warming to 1.5 degrees.

For example, CAT said that Biden's 2030 target of cutting emissions to 50% to 52% below 2005 levels falls short of the 57% to 63% the US needed to be in line with the 1.5 degree target. Similarly, the EU's 2030 target of 55% below 1990 levels is weaker than the 58% to 70% required to comply with the 1.5 degree goal, CAT said. The group's latest global model suggests that if the current emission targets are met, temperatures would increase by about 2.1 degrees.

Other experts have pointed out the goals are set using a fair bit of creative accounting. For example, both the US and the EU include into the targets the carbon that will be removed from the atmosphere, for example through planting more forests.

"For the EU, the real number is 52.8%," Steurer said. "Normally, when a government says 'we reduce by 55%,' it means 55% less emissions. In this case, they do a little trick and count in [carbon] sinks," he said. "The bad thing is that when other countries start doing the same, we get quite a mess with the numbers, so it's not a good move at all."