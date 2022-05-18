 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Queen's Jubilee: 70 years on the throne

2022 marks a platinum year for our neighbors across the pond. As the United Kingdom celebrates 70 years since Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne. Her majesty is the first ever British monarch to reign for 70 years. The celebrations come at a complicated time for the royal family since the passing of Prince Philip and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties, not to mention Prince Andrew's scandals.

