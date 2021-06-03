The rest of the world is far from 'normal'

Cases are falling in the US, and less than 5% of the population lives in a county considered to have a high Covid-19 transmission rate, according to CDC data. But CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen cautioned that the US will have to wait to see if the protection of a country still not fully vaccinated can overpower the risk of forgoing masks and engaging in public settings. Even if infections plateau or taper off from their current falling rate, Wen said she worries some unvaccinated communities will remain vulnerable.

Tokyo Olympic volunteers are quitting ahead of the Games

About 10,000 volunteers have pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in recent weeks, organizers say, fueling concerns that as Japan struggles with a new wave of Covid-19, it may not be ready to host the rescheduled Games due to start next month.