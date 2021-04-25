The world isolates. A New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans

"It's very important for us as humans to be able to get together and sing the same songs together," she said. "It makes us feel like we're part of something,"

Walters, the lead singer, said they desperately want their musician friends around the world to be able to play live shows again.

"We know what it's like to be in lockdown. It sucked. And we didn't know if we'd be able to play gigs again," he said in an interview before the show. "But we are fortunate, for a few reasons, here in New Zealand."

Guitarist Ji Fraser said the reception they received while on the road for their summer tour had been incredible.

"It was amazing to see how fanatical people were, and excited about being out and seeing live music, and seeing something to drag them out of a long, brutal year," he said. "It was very special."

Walters said they did worry that something could have gone wrong — that their gigs could have turned into super-spreader events. But he said there was not much to do other than play by the rules and follow the government guidelines.

The band formed thirteen years ago after they started jamming in their rugby changing rooms, making their concert at the hallowed ground of the nation's All Blacks rugby team feel like completing a circle.