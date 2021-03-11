Then and now: 10 years later, tsunami scars linger in Japan

Despite the setbacks and uneven progress, the Tohoku of 2021 is a testament to a collective force of will — national, local and personal. Look closely, though, and you'll see that even the most breathtaking transformations carry the residue of what happened in 2011, the scars of that deep wound to the region's psyche.

These AP images, then and now, raise a fundamental question: How do you mark change after great trauma?

In one way, it's the simplest thing in the world to describe. The removal of tons of rubble here, the absence of toppled tankers there. The repaved roads where there had been cracked and buckled piles of asphalt before. The gleaming new buildings that now rise above what had been cleared dirt patches.

But the starkness of this physical change also carries the idea of something that's much less clear cut, something about the people who live in these places. Their resilience, their stoicism, their grief and anger and stubborn refusal to bow to forces outside their control, whether natural or bureaucratic.

All of that, and more, is present in these powerful scenes of before and after, then and now.

The pictures tell the story — of great change and the people who made it happen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0