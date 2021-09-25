'Then the killing started': Witnesses accuse Tigray fighters

The Tigray forces have denied targeting civilians. Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda told the AP that the accounts from Kobo “are just a figment of someone’s imagination. There was no such thing as our forces going in every house and targeting civilians.” He blamed local militia, “irregular units,” and that “people who were hiding their guns” joined them.

“They fought and our forces had to fight back,” Getachew said. Asked about the calls for peace, he said “this cessation of hostilities thing needs to be taken seriously, but it takes two to tango,” referring to Ethiopia’s government.

As in Tigray, civilians are caught in the middle.

One resident, Mengesha, said he counted 55 corpses in the town. It was not clear whether they were of fighters or unarmed civilians. “I escaped by stepping over the dead bodies,” he said. Like other witnesses, he fled to Dessie town 165 kilometers to the south.

Birhanu, a farmer, said he and his friend were walking home on Sept. 9 when they were rounded up with about 20 other men.

“They were shot in front of us,” he said. “The fighters took us to their camp and made us line up and then picked who would be shot. I managed to run away with my friend.”