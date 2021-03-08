These sea slugs can self-decapitate and grow a new body

Not all the slugs were as lucky.

Older slugs -- the Elysia cf. marginata slugs who were hatched 480 to 520 days prior to self-decapitation -- did not feed and died within 10 days.

It might seem like a "silly" choice for the older slugs to sever their head from the body if they won't survive, Mitoh said, but the "old ones will die soon anyway and there may be a chance of surviving and regenerating a parasite-free body."

Mitoh isn't sure how the slugs can live without some of their vital organs, "but they can live without a heart probably because their heads are small" and can intake oxygen from their body's surface.

One of the slugs in the experiment was able to complete the regeneration process twice, but Mitoh said she also is not sure how the slug could do it.

The findings of the study were intriguing, said Ángel Valdés, professor and department chair of biological sciences at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, who was not involved in the research.

"Other sacoglossan sea slugs can regenerate appendages or other parts of the body, but this is an extreme case," Valdés said.

The sea slugs he has studied in the past also autotomize parts of their bodies, but rarely vital organs.