'This can be me': Black participation rising in gymnastics

And while the current athletes at the top level of the sport were already involved when Gabby Douglas became the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around title in London in 2012, the rise in participation among athletes of color since Douglas' golden moment at the 02 Dome is real, one amplified by Biles' unmatched brilliance.

“Simone has opened the eyes to so many women of color saying ’Hey, you can do this, too,'″ said Cecile Landi, who has served as Biles' co-coach along with her husband Laurent since the fall of 2017. ”It’s not just little skinny white girls that can do it. Anyone can do it. And then it’s a black-owned business, so I think it attracts its own families that way.”

Even if it's not exactly what Nellie Biles had in mind when she opened World Champions Centre in the northern Houston suburbs. Yet over the last six years, WCC has become a mecca of sorts. All six members of the club's elite team are Black, and the diversity sprinkled throughout the program — from the elite level all the way down to the recreational kids who spend a few hours in the gym to burn energy — struck Gina Chiles the second her daughter moved from Washington state to train at WCC in 2019.