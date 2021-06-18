This giant prehistoric rhino was the biggest land mammal to walk the Earth

By way of comparison, adult male giraffes may exceed 18 feet in height, with females reaching around 14 feet.

"This is the largest mammal ever to have lived on land," Deng said.

It mainly lived in China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, with a few in Eastern Europe, he added.

Giant rhino lived in the northern part of the Tibetan plateau around 31 million years ago, before migrating southwest to Kazakhstan and then Pakistan.

The Linxia Giant Rhino is descended from those that lived in Pakistan. They would have had to cross the Tibetan plateau on their way north to Linxia, which means the plateau was lower than it is now, Deng said.

"In addition, animal migration is linked to climate change. So 31 million years ago, when the Mongolian plateau dried up, they moved south," he added.

"Then the weather got wet and they went back to the north. Therefore, this discovery is of great significance to the study of the whole plateau uplift process, climate and environment," he said.

The study was published in the journal Communications Biology.