This is what it looks like when a star is born

Our lives happen in the blink of an eye compared to the course of a star's lifetime. Now, a team of scientists have developed a realistic and colorfully stunning simulation of what just the beginning of a star's life looks like.

It's called STARFORGE, or Star Formation in Gaseous Environments, and it models an entire gas cloud that serves as a stellar nursery. It's the place where stars are born.

From this swirling gas cloud, stars form and evolve, showing off the dynamics of this process. The model also accounts for other activity, like radiation, wind and supernovae, or the explosions of nearby stars, and how they impact the formation of a star.

While it serves as a beautiful stellar exploration for viewers, scientists want to use the model to better understand the intricacies of star formation. These questions include why star formation can be slow and inefficient, as well as why they form in clusters and how their mass is determined.

In fact, STARFORGE is already helping scientists understand how high-speed jets of gas that occur alongside star formation actually help determine the stars' mass.