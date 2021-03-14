Thousands protest against gov't on eve of Dutch election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — On the eve of the Netherlands' general election, some 2,000 people gathered in The Hague on Sunday to protest against the government and its tough coronavirus lockdown.

Several people carried a homemade banner emblazoned with the text in Dutch “Love & Freedom: No Dictatorship,” many others carried yellow umbrellas. Another demonstrator carried a makeshift set of stocks with a photo of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s head stuck in the middle and a sign saying: “If you love the Netherlands, vote them out.”

A heavy police presence ringed the park where the demonstrators gathered, and police tweeted before the scheduled start of the event that the maximum number of participants already had been reached. Hundreds more people arrived after the tweet.

Although the protest was generally peaceful, police tweeted that they arrested one man for attacking an officer with a stick.

Trains heading to The Hague were halted to prevent more people making their way to the city.

In recent weeks, smaller demonstrations have happened in Amsterdam, with riot police repeatedly called in to shepherd away protesters who refuse to leave.